Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Bookings Open at Rs 11,000 in India, Teased Ahead of Launch

Maruti Suzuki has announced that they have opened the bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India for Rs 11,000. The updated Maruti Suzuki XL6, as per Maruti Suzuki, will be available across the 410 Nexa showrooms across the country. This announcement comes right after when Maruti Suzuki announced the start of bookings for the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This means Maruti Suzuki will carry out similar updates to both the cars and launch them together, albeit with a few more features giving the XL6 the premium tag as compared to the Ertiga, as it has always been.

The updated Maruti Suzuki MPVs – the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Maruti Suzuki XL6, are expected to be launched in India by April end. The bookings for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, too, were opened for Rs 11,000.

As per reports, the Ertiga facelift will come in four variants – Lxi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Out of these, there will also be a CNG variant which will be offered on both ZXi and VXi trims. The optional 6-speed automatic transmission will be offered in the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will also come in a ‘Tour’ variant meant for fleet operators and will come in petrol as well as with the CNG option and will only offer a manual transmission.

Powering these cars will be Maruti Suzuki’s next-gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that will come with their Smart Hybrid technology. While the manual gearbox option with this engine could be the already existing 5-speed unit, the company is expected to offer a new 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters with the new facelift.

As for the changes, expect the cars to come with an updated grille, updated headlamps – probably LED projector units and an updated front bumper design. On the inside, the cars could get the new 7.0-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that supports Suzuki Connect, which will bring Maruti Suzuki’s connected car features.

