Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 with Over 20 Kmpl Mileage Launched in India at Rs 11.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Maruti Suzuki has been focusing on the MPV segment in India and has now launched the XL6 facelift at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes shortly after Maruti Suzuki had also launched the updated Ertiga recently for Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the more premium version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and for the 2022 model, the XL6 facelift comes with a subtly updated front grille, a chrome strip at the back and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It gets new dual-tone colour options as well, namely red, brown and silver, all of which can be had with a blacked-out roof.

On the features front, a new 360-degree parking camera and ventilated front seats have been added. The 7-inch infotainment system also runs Maruti Suzuki’s latest SmartPlay software and the Indian automaker will now also offer 4 airbags as standard.

The XL6 will have full LED headlamps, ESP and hill hold assist, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system, cooled cupholders and door lamps as standard.

The highlight in terms of changes is the under the hood in the form of a new 1.5-litre engine. This uses Maruti Suzuki’s smart-hybrid technology and engine start-stop feature and as a result, claims a mileage of 20.97 kmpl in the manual variant and 20.27 kmpl in the automatic variant.

Speaking of the drivetrain, the 1.5-litre engine makes 103 horsepower and 136.8 Nm of torque and comes with the choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a newly introduced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This combination also powers the 2022 Ertiga as well.

Maruti Suzuki has said that the car can also be had through the company’s subscription service at an all-inclusive fee of Rs 24,599.

