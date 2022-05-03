Maruti Swift Sport Spied Testing in Pune Ahead of Launch in India - Details Here

A test mule of Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport has been spied testing on Pune roads, fueling speculation that the car could soon make its debut in India. The vehicle was spotted with an 'On Test by ARAI' sticker on the rear windshield, reported RushLane. The latest spy shots clicked by automotive enthusiast Sidhant K surface nearly a week after another test mule of the sporty hatchback was spied mounted on the back of the truck's trailer in Mumbai. Incidentally, both the prototypes featured the same paint scheme.

While the basic design language of the car remains similar to the standard Swift, the Sport model can be seen featuring a different grille and bumper along with a few other additions. On the front, the car features a revamped bumper design housing new fog lamps enclosure with blacked-out bezels. The spy shots show the Swift Sport prototype with a blacked-out diffusor on the rear bumper and two exhaust can.

The car can be seen riding on a dual-tone alloy setup that's different from the international spec model. A new shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper, and LED taillamps also find a palace on the Swift Sport. The details of the car’s interior, however, aren’t revealed in the spy shots

Globally, the Suzuki Swift Sport comes with a 1.4-litre Booster jet turbo petrol engine supported by an integrated 48V mild-hybrid technology. Paired with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, the unit is tuned to produce an output of 129 bhp of power and 235 Nm of peak torque.

Suzuki claims that the Swift Sport can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds and further up to a top speed of 210 km/h. The company, however, is yet to confirm if the same engine setup will be offered if and when Swift Sport makes its India debut.

The standard Swift is powered by a 1.2litre DualJet petrol unit that can produce 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Swift's price in India ranges from Rs 5.92 to Rs 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Sport version of the car is likely to come with a premium. More details about the possible launch are expected to surface in the upcoming months.

