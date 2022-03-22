Maserati Grecale SUV Unveiled Globally, Electric Variant to Arrive Next Year - Details Here

Maserati has unveiled the Grecale SUV. Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant. Grecale is a range within the range, the Trident brand’s fullest ever. The company is offering a range of engines including conventional internal combustion, hybrid and, in a year’s time, Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history.

Three versions will be rolled out at launch including a GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild-hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20. At launch, the Grecale is also available in the PrimaSerie Launch Edition, a limited edition featuring exclusive content.

To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology. It comes with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds – on the Trofeo, top speed 285 km/h – again on the Trofeo, sound quality and extensive use of fine materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather.

In the GT version, Grecale is 4,846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm, a height of 1,670 mm, a width of 2,163 mm (including wing mirrors), with a rear wheel track of 1,948 mm (and even greater in the Trofeo).

Inside, in the cabin, the standout tech specs include the traditional Maserati clockface. Digital for the first time, it transforms into a veritable in-car concierge, courtesy of voice control. Everything becomes touch-based, and the technology is controlled from the displays. The large 12.3-inch central screen and an 8.8-inch display for the extra controls and a third for the passengers in the rear seats.

The in-car experience is managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, from the state-of-the-art infotainment and from Maserati Connect. The car also gets a Sonus faber 3D sound system. The Sonus Faber system – as standard at Premium level – includes 14 speakers or 21 speakers on-demand at High Premium level.

The cat gets Maserati Vehicle Dynamic Control Module (VDCM) system and the 360° control. The option of complete control translates into a clear distinction between the various DRIVE MODES: COMFORT, GT, SPORT, CORSA (Trofeo only) and OFF-ROAD.

