Maserati MC20 Convertible Prototype Unveiled Ahead of Global Premiere

Maserati is preparing the convertible version of its flagship MC20 sports car for a global premiere in the coming months. The Italian carmaker has unveiled photographs of the four-wheeler, showcasing its design elements in the newest evolution, ahead of on-road testing getting underway. It will most likely be powered by the same engine as the coupe variant, which was unveiled in India earlier this month.

The MC20 heralded Maserati's comeback to producing its own engines after more than two decades of relying on Ferrari engines. Aside from that, the MC20 will open the path for Maserati to return to racing. Maserati is readying its flagship MC20 sportscar's convertible version for a global debut in the coming months.

Apart from the convertible, Maserati has revealed an impending electrified version of the MC20. The new McLaren MC20 will compete against the Ferrari F8 Tributo and the McLaren 720S. The light camouflage and production-ready styling suggest it is nearly ready for reveal, now that the hardtop car is open for orders.

Maserati has yet to specify a release date for the convertible, but because of the semiconductor crisis, the company recently put back the introduction of its new Grecale SUV until spring. The MC20 will be Maserati's first convertible since the GranCabrio, and the first mid-engined roadster since the MC12 supercar's manufacturing halted in 2005. Although there are no images of the back, the form of this prototype implies it will have a folding hardtop rather than a cloth roof, akin to the Ferrari F8 Spider.

Technically and artistically, it is meant to be identical to the coupe variant. This implies it'll be powered by a 621hp mid-mounted twin-turbo V6 with a 7,500rpm redline and a 0-100kph time of roughly 3.0 sec; the convertible's peak speed should be similar to the coupé's. A folding hard top is likely to increase the MC20'skerb weight.

Its pricing is presently uncertain but for comparison purposes, the MC20 coupe is priced at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

