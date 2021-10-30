Mercedes-AMG A45 S Hatchback to Launch in India on November 17

As India gets ready to light up in the shades of Diwali, Mercedes-AMG is set with their new beast all wrapped up for the Indian consumer base. As per the official announcement by the German company, the all-new Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback is all set to taste the Indian tarmac on November 17. The A45 S hatchback is being touted as the world’s most powerful hatchback commercially available in India. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the newest addition by the company in its A-class production line, which, until now, was dominated by the sedan framework.

It will be a crime if we do not talk about the performance first, for a car that is believed to be the most powerful hatchback in India. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S features a fiery 2-litre quad-cylinder turbo-petrol powertrain that oozes a monumental 421hp and has a maximum torque of 500Nm. The specs are enough to make machines on the road taste dust.

A beasty engine deserves an equally brawny gearbox. As a result, the A45 S engine is paired up with an 8-speed, dual-clutch, automatic shift box that distributes the immense power coming out of the four-cylinder engine among all four wheels. Moreover, the AMG A45 S will offer as many as six driving modes for the hands behind the wheel. These modes are Comfort, Slippery, Individual, Race, Sport, and Sport+. This power-packed vehicle can zoom from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and peaks at a top speed of 270 km/h.

Mercedes is known for kitting up a mean machine in bulks of elegance and style. So naturally, the A45 S hatchback hones looks that are sporty and stylish enough to turn heads. The car gets the signature AMG Panamericana front grille and a muscular bonnet to complement it. In addition, the vehicle gets an AMG-spec steering wheel neighbouring a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

