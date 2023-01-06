Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet Launched at Rs 1.30 Crore in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet at a sticker price of Rs 1.30 Crore (ex-showroom, India) in the country. It is the first ‘Convertible’ model in an AMG Avatar in the Indian market. The German luxury automaker also announced its 2023 motto of ‘DESIRE for the Extraordinaire’ while stating that it would introduce 10 new products this year in India, including the new-generation GLC SUV around September.

“As we embark onto 2023, we will cater to our customer’s DESIRE through our exciting new product portfolio, delightful customer journey and memorable customer experiences. The launch of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet underlines our commitment towards our 2023 motto - ‘DESIRE for the Extraordinaire’. We will continue to introduce such desirable products and customer centric initiatives throughout the year, which will fulfill our customers’ aspirations and wishes for owning a Mercedes-Benz," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet flaunts AMG-specific elements in the form of the signature AMG radiator grille, AMG alloy wheels, AMG spoiler lip and round twin tailpipe in high-gloss chrome. It can be further customized through designo options in terms of paint, soft-top, upholstery, trims and alloys.

Mechanically, the AMG verison of the E-Class convertible is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine which generates top power of 430 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm. It is linked to a powerful electric motor which can perform hybrid functions with extra power output of 22 bhp and torque delivery of 250 Nm, when required. This powertrain setup is offered with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift TCT gearbox along with the fully variable all-wheel drive system. It does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering AMG TRACK PACE with the E 53 Cabriolet which provides live telemetry data alongside lap, sector and acceleration times so that the driver can specifically analyse and improve driving skills on closed tracks.

