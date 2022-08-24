Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 with Over 529 Km Range Launched at Rs 2.45 Crore

Mercedes-AMG EQS has finally been launched at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The high-performance AMG version of the all-electric SUV arrives in India even before the standard version. To be sold as a CBU, it will directly rival Audi RS e-tron GT in the domestic market.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ will be sold in limited numbers as the company will launch the EQS 580 next month, which will be locally assembled at the Pune facility. Moreover, the EQB 7-seater electric SUV will also be introduced in Q4 2022 in the country.

The EQS is the first model in the Mercedes electric portfolio to be based on the all-electric EVA2 architecture. The front end flaunts AMG specific Black Panel radiator grille with vertical struts, Splitter in high-gloss black with chrome trim and Digital lights with Adaptive High-beam Assist Plus. The rear profile boasts of a light band with LED lamps in 3D helix design. The sedan rides on 21-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels, finished in matt black.

The EQS 53 can be availed in 6 colour choices including 3 ‘MANUFAKTUR’ shades in the form of Nautic blue metallic, Graphite grey metallic, Obsidian black metallic, Selenite grey magno, Hyacinth red metallic and Diamond white bright. Coming to the interior cabin, it gets instrument panel and beltlines in space grey ARTICO man-made leather while AMG floor mats and door sill trims prominently feature the “AMG" lettering. The seats are finished in black theme in nappa leather.

Some of the notable features in the SUV are 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen with AI, Head Up Display, MBUX rear-seat tablet, AMG performance steering wheel in nappa leather, Over-the-air updates with 3d Maps, HEPA filter, Active ambient lighting, Rear axle steering, Burmester 3D surround sound with 15 speakers and AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes. The boot capacity stands at 610 litres.

Mercedes-AMG EQS has been awarded the highest 5-star safety rating by the Euro NCAP. Some of the safety features on board are 9 airbags, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and PRE-SAFE system.

Mercedes-AMG EQS is the longest range EV in India with range of 529-586 km (WLTP). It can be fast charged in 30 minutes from 10-80 percent by a DC charger. It comes with a service interval of 2 years/30,000km. The company is offering an industry first 10 year/250,000 km battery warranty.

The all-electric Mercedes-AMG EQS is the first production car in the world with a Cd value starting from 0.201. It is powered by a 400V lithium-ion battery with 107.8 kWh energy consent. The battery pack transmits a total power output of 755 bhp and highest torque of 1020 Nm to each electric motor mounted on front and rear axle. The all-electric high-performance sedan does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph. The fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is offered as standard.

