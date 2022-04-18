Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 India Launch on May 10, Bookings Open

Your wait for the new Mercedez-Benz C-class is over as you can finally book the sedan at an amount of Rs 50,000 between April 13 and 30, if you are an existing Mercedes-Benz customer. If not, nothing to worry about since you can also book the car after May 1 even if you are not an existing customer of the German premium car brand.

The automobile giant has said that the next-generation C-Class sedan will be launched in India on May 10 and sold through Mercedes-Benz India’s Franchise Partner network and Mercedes-Benz India online store. The W206 C-Class made its global debut last year, and it now shares a lot of design and technology with the S-Class.

With about 37,000 units delivered in India, the sedan has been a big seller for the German brand. C200 petrol and C220d and C300d diesel models will be available soon. The C-Class retains its traditional outward proportions, but it has received design modifications throughout, including large ‘power bulges’ on the hood and a reworked glasshouse that has been relocated slightly backward to give the impression of a cab-rearwards design.

According to Mercedes, creases and character lines have been reduced to a minimum in order to emphasise the shoulder line. The new sedan’s wheelbase has been enlarged by 25mm to 2,856mm, while the overall length has been raised by 65mm. Of course, the extra length will mean greater space in the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, “The C-Class is an essential product in our lineup, and it will help us expand our luxury sedan lineup even more. The devoted buyers of the C-Class have chosen the automobile with each new generation due to its greater comfort, technological capability, and developing design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class."

