Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV with Over 470 Km Range Gets Rs 7 Lakh Discount

Mercedes-Benz India has slashed the prices of the EQC model, its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in India. The German automaker is selling the EQC at a discount of Rs 7 lakh. Car lovers can bring the EV model for Rs 99.5 lakh (ex-showroom price), similar to its launch price back in 2020.

The luxury car manufacturer launched the EQC in October 2020 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99.3 lakh. The following year, the vehicle received two hikes and the prices went up to Rs 1.06 crore. However, Mercedes is now offering a discount of nearly Rs 7 lakh and has been selling the EQC at Rs 99.5 lakh since January this year. EQC has been facing stiff competition from other recently launched BEV SUVs in India with similar or better specifications. But since Mercedes or other luxury automakers in India don't release official sales figures, it would be unfair to predict the impact of competition on vehicle sales.

However, the recent discounts do indicate that Mercedes is in no mood to miss out on prospective buyers due to being overpriced. EQC currently has one of the lowest ex-show prices among the competitors in the BEV SUV category in India.

Packed with an 80-kWh battery, the EQC comes powered by a 20.8-19.7kWh/100 KM electric motor churning out 402.3 bhp of max power with 760 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 in 5.1 seconds and further up to a top speed of 180 km/hr.

Mercedes claims that the EQC can go up to 471 KM in a single full charge and offers three charging options with it, home charging, AC wall outlet, and fast charging. The fast-charging unit of EQC is a 50-kWh type and can charge the vehicle to full in 90 minutes. The 2.4 kWh type home charging unit can charge the ECQ to full in up to 21 hours whereas the 7.4 kWh AC wall charger can do the same job in hours.

The company claims the EQC's battery is the latest generation lithium-ion battery consisting of 384 cells located between the two axles, on the vehicle’s floor. Mercedes offers a 5-year warranty with unlimited kilometre service and roadside assistance. The EQC also gets an 8-year warranty on the battery or 1.6 lakh km whichever comes first.

