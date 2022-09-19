Mercedes-Benz India has started pre-bookings for the all-electric EQS 580 4MATIC SUV at a token payment of Rs 25 lakh in the country. It can be booked online as well as by visiting the Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India will roll out the first unit of the electric SUV from the assembly line of the Chakan factory on September 30. The price announcement will also take place on the same day in Pune.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will be India’s first locally manufactured luxury EV. The e-SUV will also be India’s first ‘Certified locally produced luxury EV’ as per the ARAI certificate which was received by the company on 29th August 2022 after extensive testing. The German luxury brand claims that it will be “by far, India’s longest-range EV".

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are privileged that Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever ‘Made in India’ electric vehicle will be rolled out by Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. It is a memorable milestone in our ‘Make in India’ journey underlining our production accomplishments. Today we are also commencing the bookings of this flagship EV."

Mercedes-Benz EQC 580 4MATIC is the most aerodynamic production vehicle presently on the planet with a drag coefficient of merely 0.20. It measures 5,216 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and 1,512 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,210 mm. The all-electric SUV will be equipped with a 107.8 kWh battery which will deliver top power of 516 bhp and peak torque of 885 Nm. The EQS 580 4MATIC can achieve a range of upto 300 km in just 15 mins using 200 kWh Ultra-fast DC charger.

The SUV will also boast of 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen which extends from the A-pillar to A-pillar. The three screens sit under a glass cover while appearing as if merged into one. With the integration of the zero-layer feature, the most important applications will always be displayed on the top level. Furthermore, it will also get rear axle steering of up to 10 degrees. The brand has already clarified that it will honour existing Mercedes-Benz customers with ‘priority deliveries’.

“Our existing customers will have priority deliveries for the vehicle. The EQS 580 4MATIC is Mercedes-Benz’s most futuristic ‘Made in India’ offering and promises to push the boundaries in design, technology, luxury, and safety. With the successful debut of the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, there is significant customer interest for the ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 4MATIC, and we are confident this luxury EV will surpass all customers’ expectations and be a game changer in the segment," added Schwenk.

Mercedes-Benz had launched the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ last month in the Indian market and it claims that there is already significant customer interest for the New EQS 580 4MATIC across markets. With the locally developed EQS 580, the brand will now manufacture series cars, performance cars, and electric cars all under one roof at its manufacturing facility in Pune.

