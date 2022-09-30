Home » News » Auto » Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Electric Sedan Launched in India, Gets Highest EV Range of 857 Km

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.55 crore and it is the first electric vehicle made by the German automaker to be assembled in India.

Mercedes-Benz has launched their latest electric car in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 which has been priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). Having a claimed range of 857 km per charge, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has the highest range of any electric car in India. The model is positioned below the recently launched Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 S which is the a fully imported model meant to be a sportier offering. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 costs a whopping Rs 90 lakh less than the AMG model. It even undercuts the current combustion engine-powered flagship sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the S-Class, by Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, India is the only country that assembles the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 other than its hometown factory in Germany.

The reason for this whopping range is the fact that Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 comes with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and that it is also, as per the company, the most aerodynamic car in the world.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the most aerodynamic car in the world. (Photo: News18.com)

Power is sent to electric motors, one place on each axle. The EQS 580 has a total power output of 523 horsepower and a massive 855 Nm of torque, making it capable of going from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 210 km/h. Additionally, the car also supports charging speeds of up to 200 kW, if you can find a charger with that output, that is.

As for the features, the highlight has to be the ‘Hyperscreen’ that it comes with.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 comes with a ‘Hyperscreen’. (Photo: News18.com)

It is essentially three screens combined on the dash in a singular glass panel which gives it a feeling of having one of the largest infotainment systems in the world. The infotainment section of the Hyperscreen, in the middle, is a 17.7-inch unit that is flanked by 12.3-inch screens on each side, meant for the driver and the front passenger.

Other features include 3d maps, massage seats for front passengers, a tablet for rear passengers, an air filter, and a heads-up display. The EQS 580 is also high on safety as it comes with nine airbags, an auto emergency stop system, lane-change and lane-keep assist, and a Euro NCAP crash test safety rating of full 5 stars.

Available in five colour options and two interior upholstery options, the EQS 580 will come with rear-wheel steering as well but only for the first 500 customers. In India, it competes against the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

