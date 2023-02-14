Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe Facelift: Launch Date, Price, Design and Features

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the redesigned GLE and GLE Coupe SUV with upgraded petrol and diesel engines, along with a few minor aesthetic interior and exterior changes. The cabin gets a new driver assistance system and an updated version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system. The new software has also been added to the MBUX infotainment system, providing additional up-to-date features.

In terms of visual aesthetics, customers can select new colours and trim combinations for the GLE facelift, which also receives a multifunction steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls similar to the ones offered in the S-Class.

For cars with the optional off-road package, these improved features include new camera views and information graphics. A new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera and an improved version of Mercedes’ Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control system are among the features that have been offered for driver assistance.

The front bumper, LED headlights, alloy wheels, diamond-patterned front insert and taillights have all been updated with the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift. These elements take inspiration from the AMG Line styling package that is now a standard for the new GLEs.

The GLE facelift will be sold internationally with three mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, in addition to the petrol-electric and diesel-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrains. A new GLE 450d model has been introduced with the GLE 400d’s turbocharged 3.0L in-line six-cylinder diesel engine and 48V electric system with mild hybrid technology. The GLE 450d has a maximum torque of 750 Nm and top power of 367 bhp. In order to save even more fuel, it also has engine-off capabilities during prolonged periods of trailing throttle.

The 2023 GLE and GLE coupe may possibly be among those Mercedes-Benz vehicles that will arrive in India later this year. Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE coupe will compete against BMW X5 and Audi Q7 in the Indian market.

