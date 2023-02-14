Home » News » Auto » Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe Facelift: Launch Date, Price, Design and Features

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift gets minor cosmetic updates and new features while it gets a 48V electric system with mild hybrid technology for first time

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 07:36 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the redesigned GLE and GLE Coupe SUV with upgraded petrol and diesel engines, along with a few minor aesthetic interior and exterior changes. The cabin gets a new driver assistance system and an updated version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system. The new software has also been added to the MBUX infotainment system, providing additional up-to-date features.

In terms of visual aesthetics, customers can select new colours and trim combinations for the GLE facelift, which also receives a multifunction steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls similar to the ones offered in the S-Class.

For cars with the optional off-road package, these improved features include new camera views and information graphics. A new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera and an improved version of Mercedes’ Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control system are among the features that have been offered for driver assistance.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

The front bumper, LED headlights, alloy wheels, diamond-patterned front insert and taillights have all been updated with the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift. These elements take inspiration from the AMG Line styling package that is now a standard for the new GLEs.

The GLE facelift will be sold internationally with three mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, in addition to the petrol-electric and diesel-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrains. A new GLE 450d model has been introduced with the GLE 400d’s turbocharged 3.0L in-line six-cylinder diesel engine and 48V electric system with mild hybrid technology. The GLE 450d has a maximum torque of 750 Nm and top power of 367 bhp. In order to save even more fuel, it also has engine-off capabilities during prolonged periods of trailing throttle.

The 2023 GLE and GLE coupe may possibly be among those Mercedes-Benz vehicles that will arrive in India later this year. Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE coupe will compete against BMW X5 and Audi Q7 in the Indian market.

first published: February 14, 2023, 07:32 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 07:36 IST
