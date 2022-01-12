Mercedes-Benz Beats Tesla, to Launch India’s First Locally Produced Luxury Electric Car in 2022

German premium automaker Mercedes-Benz has made an exciting announcement for electric vehicle enthusiasts in India as it has said that it will be bringing its flagship luxury sedan, the Mercedes-Benz EQS to India in 2022. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has also announced that the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be locally produced in India – making it the first locally produced luxury electric vehicle in India. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz was also the first automaker to launch a luxury electric car in the Indian market in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

As for when the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be launched in India, the company says that they expect to launch the EV by the end of 2022, however, they will try to bring it even earlier if possible. Mercedes-Benz EQS is the electric equivalent of their combustion engine powered flagship luxury sedan, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The Mercedes-Benz EQC, on the other hand, is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. This will make the Mercedes-Benz EQS the most luxurious electric vehicle sedan on sale in India by a mile.

This comes at a time when there is a lot of buzz also around the much talked about entry of American electric vehicle maker Tesla in India, however, there is no official timeline that has been shared by the company about its India entry as of now. So, at least in the race to have a concrete roadmap for a luxury electric vehicle being locally produced in India, it is the German automaker that is in the lead.

It was in April 2021 when Mercedes-Benz unveiled the electric “sibling" of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, The EQS is the first in a family of Mercedes-Benz cars built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform built from the ground up. And in September 2021, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the faster version of the EQS in the form of the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 AMG+.

Mercedes-Benz produces high-power vehicles under its subsidiary, Mercedes-AMG. The subsidiary has churned out some of the most elite performance vehicles ranging from four-cylinder to ultra-luxurious yet beasty V-12 engines. The company also manufactured an extremely efficient diesel powertrain. Now, the Mercedes-AMG has finally unfurled its wings in the Electric era. Showing off one of its derivatives under the Mercedes-Benz’s EQS electric flagship, the company introduced its first-ever EV under AMG, the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 AMG+ at the IAA Munich Motor Show.

Even though the AMG EQS falls under the same umbrella as the other EVs, the EQS53 AMG+ has some distinctive tweaks that separate it from other members of its family. The car comes with dual AMG-specific electric motors installed at each axle of the vehicle. The car runs with a push of 649 BHP, with the motor churning out a torque of 950Nm. The torque hikes up to 1020Nm in the ‘Race Start’ mode. The company claims that the car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with its electronically-controlled top speed of 250 km/h.

Talking about the range of the car, the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 AMG+ comes honed with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and can run the vehicle for good-586 kilometres on a full charge. Like its fossil-fueled siblings, the electric beast comes with AMG Ride Control+ adaptive air suspensions and a high-performance AMG braking system, reports Team-BHP. In addition, the company has upgraded the cooling system and revamped the driving modes.

The exteriors of the car remain the same as the fuel-powered AMG, except for a few subtle tweaks to the looks. The chrome element grille, larger spoiler, and 21-inch AMG alloy wheels are some elements that differ.

There are multiple software-based additions to the interiors of the car that encourages the racer within the driver, such as the Track Pace feature and ‘Race-Start’ mode, which adds a variety of visuals and sound effects. The interior also has a massive ‘Hyper Screen’ that displays various contents related to the car.

