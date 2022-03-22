Mercedes-Benz India to Hike Car Prices by up to 3% from April, Check Price List Here

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range effective 1st April 2022. The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3%, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company. The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling the seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers."

Mercedes-Benz Price Range from April 1, 2022:

Mercedes-Benz A 200 limousine – Rs 42 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 – Rs 45 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 – Rs 62 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300 d 4M – Rs 86 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4M – Rs 1.16 Cr

Mercedes-Benz LWB E-Class 200 – Rs 71 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 350 d – Rs 1.60 Cr

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) – Rs 1.77 Cr

Mercedes-AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) - Rs 2.70 Cr

Mercedes-Benz says that their smart financial solutions from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will enable an optimum cost of ownership experience for the customers.

