Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX to Come With Active Aerodynamics, Unveil Soon

Mercedes Benz is all set to start the new year with a bang as the Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX stands on the brink of breaking cover and revealing itself to the world on January 3, 2022. The automaker is gradually teasing the world of the electric marvel that it has created, and it recently teased another exciting element about the car.

The latest teaser reveals that the car will have active aerodynamics. Active aerodynamic means movable aero parts that are used according to the aerodynamic need of the vehicle. Active aerodynamics play a significant role in the car’s all-over efficiency and downforce at high speeds.

The company claims that the car will have movable parts on a variety of panels, including the rear diffuser, to achieve the goal that the carmaker has set for itself, i.e., a mind-boggling range of 1000 kilometres of the Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

Nature is the best inspiration for the ideal wind-cheating shape,” said Steffen Kohl, Director, Advanced Exterior Design, while citing the shape of birds and sharks as they manage to taper air completely. However, wheels pose a hindrance to complete taper.

He said that to achieve an attractive shape while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency, it calls for a special spoiler and movable airflow-shaping elements such as diffusers to get the right balance.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Delivers Faulty Scooters to Customers, Receives Slew of Complaints Online

The designers want to achieve the drag coefficient below that of the EQS, i.e., 0.2Cd, the best drag coefficient achieved by a production car. Kohl also mentions how they have drawn hundreds of sketches before finalising the shape of the Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX.

Advertisement

The company calls the all-new Vision EQXX the perfect synergy between nature, humans, and technology. The company boasts some state-of-the-art technologies to achieve the set goal of a 1000 kilometres range, including the car using solar energy to achieve its goal. Mercedes Benz has also used software in the Loop system for its ECU.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.