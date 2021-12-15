Mercedes-Maybach EV Concept Looks to Blend Luxury with Off-Road Capability

Mercedes-Maybach as a brand has so far been associated with luxury cars but with their latest EV concept offering named Project Maybach, the carmaker is looking to create a fusion of luxurious comfort and off-road abilities. Designed in collaboration with celebrity designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month, the concept EV is developed to take on any off-road terrain.

On the front, the vehicle sports a flat face design housing the circular LED headlamp and DRLS. The headlamps have the Maybach logo embossed into them. The flat design styling extends to the back as well and the tail of this EV sports a similar flat finish housing round taillights. There are bash blates and bull bars at the front and back of the EV along with a partial exterior roll cage covering the transparent cabin.

The Project Maybach has a long hood which unlike other vehicles is covered by a transparent covering that reveals the solar cells, fitted to help increase the driving range.

The concept EV comes in a dual-tone paint scheme that sports the fusion of black and tan colours, adding a contrasting vibe to its looks. While the exteriors of the Project Maybach look refreshing and impressive, the makers have also worked to add a Maybach's trademark luxurious feel to this off-road vehicle. The cabin gets two sofa-style seats that can be folded flat into a luxury bed.

The placement of the gear lever on the dashboard looks to add a retro feel and the panels in the cabin get soft-touch material covering. Despite being a hardcore off-roader, Project Maybach has managed to sync the touches of luxury well.

With Project Maybach, Mercedes will be looking to make the first move in the luxury vehicle space in the emerging electric vehicle market globally. The company also unveiled its Concept EQS which is expected to be production-ready by the end of 2023.

