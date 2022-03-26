Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Review: “Dancing” its Way to Being a Luxury SUV like No Other!

If you want yourself a car that makes you stand out of the crowd, makes people turn their heads wherever you go, does not compromise on luxury and well, when you arrive somewhere in that car – you really “arrive" at that venue, then the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is that car for you as it brings all of that to the table and a bit more.

Let’s start with the design of the Maybach GLS 600 and clearly, it is the sheer size of the vehicle that makes it stand out of the crowd but then again, it has some really nice design cues that take that sheer size and make it look premium.

WATCH MERCEDES-MAYBACH GLS 600 REVIEW:

And the way it does that is with the use of loads of chrome at the front. There is no way that you can miss out on noticing this car in your rearview mirror. Not only does it make it look premium but all of it is done in a classy way. The three-pointed start also makes a comeback on the hood and I have loved this design element and missed it on modern Mercs.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the sides, too, you get to see the use of a lot of chrome which accentuates the massive length of the car as well. At the back too, there is a gentle dose of chrome and while usually, this much chrome can look overdone, it’s not the case with the Maybach GLS 600.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Once you are done noticing the chrome, however, look closer and you will notice the exceptional dual-tone paint quality with a pinstripe running across the length of the car. You also have massive 22-inch wheels on the car as you can see here and if you want, you can opt for even bigger 23-inch wheels as well.

On the inside is where you want to be in the Maybach GLS 600, this place is just so comfortable. I mean a first-class seat in an airplane is comfortable but this is even better. So much so that the moment I sat at the rear seat I actually started yawning – that’s how good this place is.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

From here, I have access to all the features of the car thanks to these large screens which are available for both the rear passengers. The rear infotainment systems also have browser support so I basically have access to the entire internet. With the touch of a button, I can operate the blinds and also the humongous sunroof.

There is also a fridge stored behind the area where you have the armrest.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

To get to the fridge, you open the compartment which is meant to store champagne glasses. Neat.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And it doesn’t end there, you also have different sized cup holders along with two wine or champagne glass holders. So of course, you can have wine, or champagne, or whatever suits your taste. There is also a tablet embedded into the armrest which can pop out with the press of a button. And this tablet can access every feature of the car too, even mirror the front infotainment system if you want. Of course, not having to reach out to the screen fitted at the back of the front seat adds to the suaveness, you know how it goes.

However, the luxury treatment continues with the thick carpet on the floor, a wireless charger in the middle that keeps your phone right side up, ambient lighting to set the mood, a 27-speaker Burmester sound system and the car even has a perfume. Oh, and did I mention that the cup holders are cooled as well as heated too?

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Additionally, the seats recline to 43.5 degrees and also come with an extended footrest so you can be completely laid back. On top of that, the seats are cooled and heated and also have a massage function that has different massage modes and workout programs to choose from. I mean, it really doesn’t get better than this, does it?

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And you might think that’s a lot but it doesn’t end there because well, the Maybach GLS 600 also has a pop-out table! One for each passenger, obviously! So a nice snack, a little bit of work – not a problem!

However, if you are someone who likes to be seated at the front, you will be greeted with a dash that has a design similar to the regular GLS but now includes pin-stripe wood panelling upping the luxury quotient. You also have two massive screens in front of you which showcase everything you need to know about the car.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

You can access all this data and features through the touch screen, the trackpad at the centre console, and through the steering-mounted trackpads as well. There are also themes to choose from which alter the information displayed on these screens and if you want, you can also customize what you see on the instrument cluster.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And the impressive things about the GLS 600 Maybach do not end there because this has a fantastic engine. Moving this mammoth of an SUV is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that makes it capable of going from standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and can take it all the way to 250 km/h.

While being at the driver’s seat you will also, of course, get the commanding driving position that very few SUVs in the world can match. You sit high up as compared to the traffic and while you realise just how big this car is while driving it, you will be surprised by just how easy it is to drive.

You have several driving modes to choose from including a mode called Maybach which makes the entire driving operation smoother and more luxurious. So much so, it will accelerate the car from the second gear when at a standstill so there are no jerky movements at all. The same can be said also for the ride quality because simply put, the Maybach just glides over bad patches of roads without breaking a sweat.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

This is majorly due to the extremely advanced suspension system which you, as you saw, has so much control that it can bounce this mammoth SUV. But additionally, in other driving modes, it takes the experience to a whole new level. For example, in the Curve mode, it makes sure that the car stays level even when you are cornering hard. If you want, you can also alter the ride height of the car and increase the ground clearance with the touch of a button.

The Maybach GLS 600 is so advanced that it reads the roads up ahead and adjusts the suspension in advance so that when you hit that bad patch of road, the car is ready to just glide over everything. Yes, you can go off-road in it too given the goodies that the car packs, but let’s be honest, this SUV is going to spend its life on the roads.

Another thing you will appreciate on the roads is the sound insulation that the car. You can whisper to each other if you want in the car, it is that well done. And the way in which the engine delivers almost 1,000 Nm of combined torque is simply impressive. There is always more power and torque for and even great braking on offer whenever you press the premium pedals that you get in this car.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But here’s the thing. If you want to buy yourself a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, you realise that it does cost a significant chunk of cash when you factor in a starting price of about Rs 2.50 crore and when you add the luxurious optional extras, you realise that you will easily end up adding a crore to the overall price tag. But at that point, when you compare it against the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, you realise that you are actually saving quite a lot of money but also getting no compromises in terms of features or luxury quotient. And also, the GLS 600 does stand out from the crowd. So all in all, if you’re looking for a really premium, big-daddy of luxury SUVs, then the GLS 600 is something you should definitely see.

