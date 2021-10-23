MG Astor SUV Mileage Leaked in Internal Document, Manual Variants to Return Upto 15kmpl

More than a week after the launch of MG Astor, what customers want to know is the fuel efficiency of the SUV. The question becomes pertinent due to the skyrocketing petrol prices. According to a report, MG Astor could deliver anything between 9-15 km per litre mileage. Car reviewing website Teambhp.com, while citing an internal document, said the newly launched SUV has a fuel efficiency of 9-15 km/l depending on the variant. The mileage is based on internal testing, and will differ according to the traffic and driving conditions.

British automaker MG has presented Astor in two engines and three transmission options. First is a 1.5 litre petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The claimed mileage of the manual version is 14-15 km/l, whereas the CVT variant can deliver 10-12 km/l.

Advertisement

The other engine option is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variant combined with a 6-speed slushbox. This variant is the costliest in terms of fuel spending, as its claimed mileage is just 9-12 km/l.

MG had opened bookings for Astor on Thursday, and all the units were sold out within 20 minutes. A total of 5,000 units were made available from 11 am today, but the tremendous response ensured all slots were filled in just 20 minutes. With this, MG Astor’s all units are booked for 2021, and the company will soon open bookings for next year.

>Also Watch:

The deliveries of the Astor SUV are expected to begin in early November. MG launched the SUV last week at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh.

“We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year," said Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.