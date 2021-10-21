MG Astor SUV Savvy Variant With ADAS Priced at Rs 15.78 lakh in India

Days after introducing the Astor mid-size SUV in India, MG Motor India has now come up with a new top-end variant of the model with Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology. The prices for the Astor range between Rs 9.78-16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new variant of the MG Astor model with ADAS is christened as the Sharp (O) variant or Savvy variant. It will be available to customers with Ivory and dual-tone Sangria Red interiors. The new MG Astor Savvy with ADAS has a starting price of Rs 15.78 and a maximum price of Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will be available in automatic guise only.

ADAS are electronic systems fitted in a vehicle. ADAS use many advanced technologies for assisting the driver. MG had on October 11 announced the four variants of Astor including Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. In the range-topping Sharp, the ADAS package is offered as an option to form a new Savvy variant.

Advertisement

The bookings of MG Astor will start from today. The new variant will be available with two different models of engines. It will be available in a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque. It will also be available in a 1.3-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque.

The buyer can also avail few more features of the ADAS variant of MG Astor by paying additional money. The ADAS package will provide many driver-assistive and safety features. In this package, buyers will get Level-2 autonomous driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, and lane-keeping assist among others.

>Also Watch:

The safety features on the MG Astor include up to six airbags, brake assist, ESP, traction control, hill start, and hill descent control.

The MG Astor in the midsize SUV segment has come up to compete with Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Compared to rivals, MG Astor has one of the lowest starting prices in the segment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.