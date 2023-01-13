MG Euniq 7 Fuel-Cell MPV Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Features Hydrogen Cylinder as Fuel

On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, British car manufacturer MG showcased the MG Euniq 7 - a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Prome P390 PEM fuel cell system built into the Euniq 7 comes with a power capacity of 92 kW and is claimed to have a range of up to 605 km.

MG Euniq 7 has a conventional Multi-Purpose Vehicle profile in terms of appearance, with a short, stout front end and a body that resembles a van. It sports a lofty profile, a wide front grille with chrome trim, narrow headlamps, and lower-set triangle air dams on the front.

With sliding back doors, dual-tone alloys, and a large glasshouse, the MVP is perfectly equipped and stays true to its purpose. The LED taillights are connected at the back by a chrome strip and the model on display is painted in dual tone blue and white colors. The vehicle is distributed internationally under SAIC’s Maxus brand.

Although MG Motor withheld information on specs, the Euniq 7’s hydrogen fuel cell engine produces a maximum of 201 horsepower in foreign markets. The vehicle has a range of up to 605 kilometres, according to MG, and its 6.4 kg hydrogen cylinder can be swiftly filled in a few minutes.

MG Euniq 7 Fuel-Cell MPV interior cabin features a contemporary dashboard that gives a premium feel. The seating arrangement is 2+2+3, with captain chairs in the centre row. Panoramic sunroof, digital driver display, automated parking brakes and electrically operated rear slide doors are some of the notable features in the MPV. It is unknown if MG would launch the Euniq 7 in India.

The Euniq 7 boasts the highest safety standards and guarantees to provide emission-free driving, cost-effective fuel consumption, convenience, and smooth service life. As per the company, water is the only byproduct left behind as emission. The technology’s intelligent control algorithms will also offer fast response and immaculate control over the vehicle. MG adds that this system can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, medium and heavy trucks and other vehicle platforms.

