MG Motor India to Adopt Wind-Solar Hybrid Energy at Halol Manufacturing Facility

In a bid to move towards more sustainable sources of energy, MG Motor India has partnered with Clean Max Energy Solutions for the supply of 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol. This makes the SAIC-owned brand the first passenger car company in India to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy. Through this partnership, MG hopes to abate approximately 2 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 over 15 years which is claimed to be equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs."

Furthermore, CleanMax is said to be the first renewable energy company to set up a wind-solar hybrid power park in Gujarat and plans to expand to 150 MW by 2022. MG’s Halol facility is expected to begin drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax’s Hybrid Park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for 15 years. Notably, the MG’s manufacturing facility at Halol will receive 50% of electricity from CleanMax wind-solar Hybrid Park. Currently, the brand has four products in India - Astor, Hector, Gloster & ZS EV.

