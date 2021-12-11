MG Motor India to Commence Exports From Halol Plant to South Asian Countries

Automaker MG Motor India said that it will commence exports from its manufacturing facility in Gujarat’s Halol. The company will begin with exporting MG Hector to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other South Asian countries.

“MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

“Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in the auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector."

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

MG Motor India began commercial production in India on May 6, 2019, and launched its first car, MG Hector, in June 2019. Its manufacturing facility in Halol has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.

ALSO READ: MG to Launch New Electric Crossover Priced at Rs 10 - 15 Lakh by Next Fiscal in India

Currently, the company offers Hector, ZS EV, and Gloster.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.