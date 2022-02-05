MG ZS EV Facelift Electric SUV Unveiled in India, Launch Later This Month

MG Motor India has unveiled the 2022 ZS EV in India. The car comes with more features, a bigger battery and slight tweaks in cosmetics. The car will be launched later this month, however, bookings for the same are now open.

In terms of design, the facelifted model mirrors the one sold in foreign markets. You get a sharper look, a new body-coloured closed-off grille and new design alloy wheels. At the back, design updates include a pair of revised LED tail-lamps and rear bumper. In terms of profile, there are not a lot of changes, although it does get a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

MG dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the new car. Also, customers who have booked the older car will get the facelifted model, depending on the availability.

Advertisement

On the inside, the updated model will come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, that replaces the 8.0-inch unit on the pre-facelift version. Top variants will also likely get a new faux carbon fibre trim around the touchscreen. MG has revised the climate control buttons which are now similar to the Astor.

>Also Watch:

New inclusions might also come in the form of ADAS functionality and a 360-degree camera – you can see the front camera below the MG logo on the nose - from the Astor. For the ADAS system, the ZS EV is likely to use a similar camera and radar set-up as the Astor.

The ZS EV is also due to receive a major upgrade under the skin. It is expected to pack in a larger 51kWh battery pack, which replaces the 44.5kWh unit from the outgoing model. Currently, the ZS EV has a claimed range of 419km, and while the official range with the new battery pack is yet to be announced, one can expect a claimed range of close to 480km.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.