MG4 EV Hatchback with 452 Km Range Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Could Launch in India

MG Motor India has showcased its much-awaited MG4 electric hatchback at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The Electric hatch was launched internationally in July 2022 and EV enthusiasts have been waiting for its India debut since then.

However, MG is still reported to be evaluating the electric hatchback’s India launch. MG4 borrows a lot of design elements from the automaker’s ZS EV SUV, which is already in sale in the Indian market. Based on the brand’s modular scalable platform, MG4 measures over 4.2 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2,705mm. It has a sloping bonnet flanked by angular headlamps and dual-tone bumpers with centre air inlets and fog lamps placed vertically on either side.

MG4 features sharp lines, sheer surfaces and details that give it a sporty touch. The design is sure to attract attention on the road. Adding to the sporty appeal of MG4 are the dual-wing spoiler and full-width LED tail lamps.

The lower section of the doors forms an extended sill, adding to the curvy and angular design of the EV. At the back, there is a two-part roof-extension-cum-spoiler above an angled tailgate that features a full-width tail-light assembly featuring LED graphics.

The company has gone for a minimalistic approach on the inside and the dash features clean, horizontal lines, with the infotainment and instrument cluster screens gaining prominence. The car gets loaded with features like wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and ADAS and much more.

Now, coming to where it matters the most- the powertrain of MG4 EV is available with two battery packs that include a 51kWh that produces 170 bhp with a torque output of 250Nm. There’s also a bigger 64kWh option that’s tuned to generate 203 bhp with 250Nm of peak torque. Both the options come are single motor and have rear-wheel drive configurations.

The company claims that MG4 will be able to deliver up to 350km with the smaller battery pack and 452km with the larger unit. MG4 is compatible with a 150kW DC charger.

