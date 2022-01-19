Mid-Air Crash of Two IndiGo Flights Averted at Bengaluru International Airport

Two IndiGo planes taking off from the Kempegowda International Airport on January 7 came close to colliding with each other mid-air while taking off. The flights involved in the incident were the IndiGo flights 6E 455 departing for Kolkata and 6E 246 for Bhubaneswar.

Reports citing sources close to the matter states that the north and south runways of the airport are not used for simultaneous departures as planes taking off from the same distance can intersect with each other. The parallel runway operation has been red-flagged ahead of this.

Reports state that on the morning the north runway was being used for departures while the south runway was assigned for arrivals. The latter was then decided to be shut by the shift in charge. However, the information was not conveyed to the air traffic controller of the south tower.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ola S1 Customers to Get Free Upgrade to More Expensive S1 Pro Electric Scooter: CEO

Subsequently, the two planes were given permission for take-off at the same time from the converging runways. This meant that the two planes were now headed in the same direction for a convergence. Luckily, a radar controller saw this and immediate intercepted it to alert the aircraft.

>Also Watch:

The incident raises fresh concerns on lapses by the air traffic controllers as well as failure by the AAI and IndiGo to report it to the DGCA. The incident came into light during routine surveillance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.