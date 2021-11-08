MINI Cooper SE All-Electric Hatchback Sold Out in India Ahead of Launch

MINI Cooper SE is set to launch in India shortly, and pre-orders were just announced a few days ago. Now, the carmaker firm has stated that all 30 models set to be released in the Indian market have been pre-booked. Pre-booking began on October 29 at Rs 1 lakh. Demand may force the luxury automobile manufacturer to introduce more units for the Indian market in the upcoming days. However, the MINI Cooper SE’s real pricing is yet undisclosed.

The electric Mini Cooper SE will be offered in four colours: White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green. It will be available as a three-door variant with oval headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast-coloured ORVMs, and a grille insert. 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive squared shape are also available.

Based on the WLTP cycle, the Cooper SE has a range of 270 kilometres on a full charge. The MINI electric includes an AC wall box charger and enables DC charging, which can power the car from zero to 80% in two and a half hours and 100% in up to 3.5 hours. However, the electric Cooper can be charged at home using an 11kW or a 50kW conventional power adapter. The batteries may be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in around 12 hours. This time may be reduced to a little more than 36 minutes with a public fast charger.

The new electric Mini Cooper SE will be powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack that generates 181 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. The vehicle has a 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds and a peak speed of 150 kmph that is electronically regulated.

According to Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, “the new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium compact car in India, leading the path to a sustainable yet highly emotive driving experience."

The 2021 all-electric Mini Cooper SE is anticipated to include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a completely digital instrument cluster, and a Nappa leather interior.

