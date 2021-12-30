Ministry of Civil Aviation Advises to Play Indian Music in Flights, Airports

The Aviation Ministry has expressed its desire to play Indian music on flights and airport premises. Citing a request by the Indian Council of Cultural Research (ICCR), the ministry has written to airlines and airport operators to consider playing Indian music on board. Usha Padhee, the Joint Secretary in the Aviation Ministry, suggested the changes in the letter.

The ICCR is an autonomous organisation of the Indian government that reports to the Ministry of External Affairs. On December 23, ICCR wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting that Indian music be promoted on aircraft operated by Indian carriers.

According to the Aviation Ministry, Indian airlines rarely play Indian music on flights. The Joint Secretary in the letter added that Indian music reflects the country’s rich heritage and culture, and is one of the many things that Indians are proud of.

“Music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East," The Indian Express quoted the contents of the letter.

Most domestic airlines currently play conventional western instrumental music inside the plane during boarding and deboarding. Some airlines even play custom-made brand melodies or songs. However, due to India’s size and variety, Indian music comprises a wide range of genres and styles, including classical music, folk music, light vocal music, instrumental music, etc. And the ICCR recommends highlighting this diversity.

The ICCR President and Rajya Sabha MP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe handed over the letter to Scindia last week when the latter visited their headquarters.

Among the signatories of the letter are artists and musicians such as Anu Malik, Malini Awasthi, Kaushal S Inamdar, Manjusha Patil K, Rita Ganguly, and Wasifuddin Dagar – who were also present during the meeting with Scindia.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had encouraged airlines, both state-owned and commercial, to convey information about freedom fighters in their in-flight announcements ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day in August this year.

