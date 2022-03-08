Ministry of Defence Approves Allocation of 13 Acre Land For Cargo Hub at Pune Airport

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently shared on social media that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the allocation of land adjacent to the Pune Airport for international and domestic cargo infrastructure. His tweet read, “I am very happy to announce that Ministry of Defence has approved to allot 13 acres of adjacent land of BSO yard to Airports Authority of India for construction of International and Domestic cargo infrastructure at Pune Airport." Gadkari further went on to add, “This will benefit western Maharashtra region for export of agriculture and Industrial Products."

An online report by The Indian Express states that this idea was first floated back in 2017-18, and was being pursued by the MoD ever since. Just last year, while visiting Pune, Gadkari had said that there was an agreement wherein the MoD would provide the Pune Airport land in part exchange for land that it needed in Chandigarh. Officials state that the Chandigarh land required by the Air Force is under the control of the Airports Authority of India and that the AAI had agreed to barter the land.

Advertisement

Gadkari also put out a tweet appreciating the efforts of all those involved in making this happen. He said, “I appreciate the efforts of Shri Ajay kumar Ex APD and Shri Santosh Dhoke APD Pune Airport, Defense Minister Shri

@rajnathsingh ji, Civil Aviation Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji. Congratulations to all the citizens of Pune."

Also Watch:

Advertisement

Furthermore, Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke spoke to The Indian Express and said that this move will help address the additional land needs of the current airport, and will lead to the expansion of cargo infrastructure and add additional aprons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.