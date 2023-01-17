Missed Your Train? Can You Travel On Another One With The Same Ticket?

Missing your scheduled train is not uncommon and we all, at least once in our life, have failed to board a train either because we were late or due to an excessive rush on the train. So, does your ticket go waste or can you board another train with the same ticket? We are here to guide you about the same.

Depending on the class of ticket you have, you may or may not be allowed to board the next train with the same ticket. According to railway regulations, once you reserve a seat, you are not permitted to use the same ticket to board the next train. If you have a general ticket without a reservation, you can travel on the same ticket via another train on the same day.

If you are caught with a reserved ticket for another train, you will be treated the same way as travelling without a ticket. A hefty fine will be imposed and the railways may also take legal action. If you miss your train with a reserved ticket, you have no option but to reserve a seat again for the next train.

Per the information provided on the erail.in, if you want to cancel the ticket, you are entitled to a refund of your ticket price. To do this, you must claim a refund. You will receive a refund under the Railways’ terms and conditions.

To receive a refund, the ticket should not be cancelled. You can submit a TDR for this. You will also need to explain your reason for not travelling. If the ticket is cancelled after the compilation of the chart, there will be no refund. After the train leaves the charting station, you have one hour to register a TDR.

