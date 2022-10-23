Mitsubishi XFC SUV Concept Breaks Cover at Vietnam Motor Show 2022, Details Here

Mitsubishi might soon make a comeback in the Indian market with the launch of a new compact SUV. The automaker recently debuted the new XFC SUV concept at the 2022 Vietnam Motor Show, which could be seen as a rival to Hyundai Creta.

The Vietnamese market will be the first one where this SUV is expected to go on sale, followed by introduction in other Southeast Asian countries. The compact SUV will have multiple engine options including a mild hybrid unit as well.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos - Detailed Price Comparison

Advertisement

According to the brand, the XFC is a smartly designed SUV concept that adheres to its “Robust and Ingenious" design ethos. The concept has split headlamps on the front, as with the majority of new SUVs. Reportedly, the production model is going to have daytime running lamps (DRLs) at top and the primary headlight unit below. The images show that it has prominent rear haunches and highlighted wheel arches in front while the distinctive T-shaped tail lamps give the concept an impressive road presence.

Mitsubishi has placed a strong emphasis on practicality and simplicity while designing the XFC’s interior, as it has a multi-layered dashboard with the twin-screen setup being the highlight of the centre console. The production-ready version is expected to feature more muted colour options as compared to the showcased model’s distinctive orange and white coloured cabin theme. According to Mitsubishi, the concept’s back interior has been built to provide the best possible rear seat room. The XFC Concept takes styling cues from its alliance partner Renault, including the interior and dashboard layout.

Advertisement

There is currently no word on a production-spec Mitsubishi XFC arriving in India. However, in this market for compact SUVs, Mitsubishi’s sister brands Nissan and Renault are also present.

Read all the Latest Auto News here