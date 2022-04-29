MoRTH Clarifies Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Not Banned in India, Calls Reports ‘Misleading’

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has squashed rumours of electric two-wheeler sales being banned in India. This comes after reports appeared online claiming that the Government of India has asked electric vehicle (EV) makers of two-wheelers to suspend their upcoming launches. It was being said that this decision had come after the Ministry held a meeting in Delhi and was said to want more time to set up a body to investigate electric vehicle fire incidents. However, all of this has been declared false by the Ministry itself, calling these claims “unfounded, misleading and far from truth."

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways took to its social media handles to share this information. It posted on its official Twitter handle saying, “A section of media has reported that MoRTH has asked electric two-wheeler manufacturers not to launch new vehicles till instances of fire are investigated."

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that there is no such instruction and such reports are unfounded, misleading and far from truth," the Tweet said.

Recently, there have been multiple instances of electric vehicle fires in India following which, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently warned automakers of heavy penalties if they are found at fault. The Minister, instead, suggested that they can issue recalls and fix their products in the meantime.

