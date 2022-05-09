Mother’s Day Special: Indian Railways Introduces ‘Baby Berth’ in Lucknow Mail, Check Photos

Indian Railways’ Northern Railway (NR) zone has introduced a baby seat to facilitate mothers traveling with their little ones. “Happy Mother’s Day. A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper," tweeted NR’s Lucknow division divisional railway manager (DRM).

The initiative was welcomed by citizens who took to social media platform and lauded national transporter’s effort. However, some questioned how to request for baby berth while booking tickets online.

Talking to ToI, Suresh Kumar Sapra, DRM, Lucknow division, said that right now there is no mechanism to book it online, but those travelling with an infant can request an on-board ticket examiner to exchange their seat with a passenger who has been allotted berth with baby seats.

Sapra said that if the project gets good response, the Indian Railways will come out with baby berths in all trains.

