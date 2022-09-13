Mumbai: 30-Hour Traffic Block at Bandra Terminus Yard to Affect Western Railway Train Services

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The rail traffic in Mumbai’s suburban sections will remain affected on September 13 and September 14 due to the ongoing major traffic block of 30 hours by the Indian Railways’ Western Railway zone. The block is being undertaken at Bandra Terminus Yard from 00.00 hrs of Tuesday to 06.00 hrs of Wednesday, for carrying out the work of infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus Yard north end. “Due to this, few WR trains will be partially cancelled," said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway.

HERE’S LIST OF PARTIALLY CANCELLED AND SHORT TERMINATED TRAINS

22904 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be short terminated at Borivali on September 13 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus. 19004 Bhusaval - Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express will be short terminated at Borivali on September 14 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus. 12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be short terminated at Borivali on September 14 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RAILWAY LAND On EAST SIDE OF SANTACRUZ STATION

The work of 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivali under MUTP Phase II is being undertaken by the Western Railway. In connection to this, the railway land on the east side of Santacruz station adjoining the BEST Bus Depot will be temporarily closed for a period of two months upto November 11 for execution of project related works.

Thakur said: “the patch of railway land at east side of Santacruz station is required for undertaking infrastructural work in connection with 6th line project under MUTP Phase - II. The work of execution of boundary wall and drain work to create space for additional o­ne line will be undertaken. Hence, this patch of railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months upto 11th November, 2022."

During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south Foot over Bridge on the east side at Santacruz station.

