At least 25% of the construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor has been completed, against the targetted 30% as of January 2023, authorities have said. The project is expected to cost Rs. 1.01 lakh crore. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the company in control of the bullet train project, has reported that the civil work has progressed overall at a rate of 25.63% against the expected 30.06%.

The first leg of the bullet train project in Maharashtra is not progressing as expected. The Gujarat portion is also lagging. However, it is expected to be ready by 2027. With a shortfall of more than 4%, an official said it might be challenging to reach the target, adding that meeting the deadline can be difficult. According to a representative of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the delay was caused by several factors along the path, including Maharashtra’s unsuccessful tendering process and the mobilisation of sizeable equipment.

Once operational, the 508.09 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor will link the two financial centres. Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati are the other nine destinations on the corridor. The project’s overall cost is expected to be around Rs. 1.01 lakh crore, but it could reach Rs. 2 lakh crore by the time it is finished.

A 7 km underwater section at Thane Creek is part of a 21 km underground pipeline. It will be the nation’s first underwater conduit. From Kalyan Shilphata to the Bandra Kurla Complex, a pipeline will be built and to handle twin tracks, the 21-km stretch will be a single-tube tunnel. The single tube section will be built using a combination of two methods: the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the final 16 km and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) for the first 5 km of the tunnel.

