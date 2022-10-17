Mumbai Airport Runway Closed Tomorrow From 11 AM To 5 PM, Here's Why

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will have its both the runways closed tomorrow from 11 am to 5 pm for repair and maintenance related works, read a tweet from its official handle.

“As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at Mumbai Airport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hours," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, or CSMIA, tweeted.

Advertisement

“With over 800 flights taking off and landing every day at the Mumbai airport, this yearly practice of post-monsoon maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort," CSMIA said in a press statement.

“As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major tasks like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical Ground Lights), will be undertaken," the statement further added.

Also Read: Mumbai Airport Flight Operations to Remain Suspended for 6 Hours on October 18

Advertisement

Recently, Mumbai airport became one of India’s 100 percent sustainable airports by switching to green sources. It witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57 percent green consumption in April 2022 to a whopping 98 percent between May to July. And, finally attained the 100 percent utilisation of renewable sources of energy in August 2022.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here