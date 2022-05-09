Mumbai Airport to Remain Shut for 6 Hours Tomorrow at These Times, for Maintenance Work

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs, an official has said. For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 p.m. The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

Mumbai reported the highest passenger traffic growth of 97 percent year-on-year in the country as 2 crore domestic and international flyers flew to or from the airport between April 2021 and March 2022, showing recent data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Mumbai Airport faired as the worst performer among major Indian airports in FY2021, and therefore on rebound managed to register a higher quantum of year-on-year percentage growth in FY2022.

(With inputs from IANS)

