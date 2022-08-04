Mumbai Auto-Taxi Unions Demand Rs 4 Hike in Fare after CNG Prices Reach All-time High

Auto and taxi unions in Mumbai have demanded Rs 3 to 4 increase in the minimum fare due to the recent hike in CNG prices. The CNG prices have reached an all-time high after the Rs 6 hike on July 3. Speaking on the issue to the Times of India, a member of the Mumbai Rickshawmen Union said that as per the calculation of the Khatua committee which takes into account fuel price, cost of living index, capital cost, and other key factors, the minimum hike in the auto fare should have been Rs 3 till a few days ago. However, the with recent CNG hike, the fare should be increased by Rs 4.

“Now with the new Rs 6 hike per kg in CNG prices from Wednesday, the calculations have changed. And now, we can get a minimum of Rs 4 hike as per the existing formula," he said.

Earlier, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union had called for a token one-day strike on August 1. The union had called the strike seeking a minimum fare of Rs 35 instead of Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km distance after the rise in CNG prices. However, following a request from the authorities, the strike was called off, reported PTI.

The union was assured of a meeting with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to discuss the fare prices.

The Khatua Committee, which was appointed by the Maharashtra government to come up with a fare formula, had suggested a revision in fare if the CNG price was hiked by 25 percent.

“CNG prices have increased by 35 percent but the government is delaying a fare revision," said Taxi Union leader AL Quadros.

The minimum fare for taxis and autos has remained unchanged since a Rs 3 hike in February 2021. The minimum fare for auto which was Rs 18, increased to Rs 21 while the base fare for the kaali peeli taxis was increased to Rs 25 from Rs 22.

