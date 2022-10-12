Mumbai: Autos and 'Kaali Peeli' Taxis Get Hike in Minimum Fare by Re 1, Details Here

The minimum fare for auto-rickshaws and ‘kaali-peeli’ taxis have been hiked by Re 1 in Mumbai. With this hike, the revised minimum fare for auto-rickshaws will be Rs 10 while for the taxis, it will be Rs 9. The customers will have to pay Rs 8 and Rs 9 extra for every waiting time of five minutes to auto-rickshaws and taxis, besides the regular km fare.

Recently, the minimum fares for auto and taxi were increased from Rs 21 to Rs 23 and Rs 25 to Rs 28, respectively. The fare for every km after the minimum fares was fixed at Rs 15.33 and Rs 18.66 for autos and taxis, respectively.

The meter repairers were given the chips with calculations for revised auto-taxi fares yesterday. The RTO officers made sure that the new program is successfully uploaded on some of the meters which were earlier sent to laboratory for the compulsory 48 km table test to examine that the recalibration has been carried out in a proper manner. These metres will now be installed in the first lot of auto rickshaws and taxis today when they come to the RTO office for track tests. For those not aware, during the track test, the auto/taxi completes 2 km of run with the new meter to ensure that the reading reflected is correct.

“From Wednesday night or Thursday morning, you can expect some of the autos and taxis in Mumbai displaying the actual fare on meter," said MMRTA secretary Bharat Kalaskar. He said there was reluctance on part of a few meter repairers to install chips as they demanded more money. “We have resolved the issue and all meter repairers will have to recalibrate meters at a fixed rate of Rs 500. This low rate will benefit several auto and taxi drivers," he pointed out.

Welcoming the decision, taxi union leader A L Quadros said, “We are satisfied with the new rates, which are less than in the past (Rs 800)." Thampy Kurien from the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union said the new share auto-taxi fares will bring in more revenue to the driver-as it gives an incentive of collecting 33% extra fare. “For a single trip, a driver will earn Rs 30 instead of the minimum fare of Rs 23," he said.

