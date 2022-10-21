Mumbai: BEST to Operate with Additional Buses on Sundays and Holidays During Diwali

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is going to make Diwali shopping easier. On Wednesday, they announced an increase in number of existing buses by 10 percent on Sundays and holidays to cater to the rush of passengers.

According to Times of India, the BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade mentioned that usually there are lesser bus fleets on holidays and Sundays. However, to make their Diwali shopping easier, commuters from Sunday onwards will be able to access more buses. “We will be operating 326 additional buses – which will be 10 percent more than our regular fleet during holidays," he said.

“In addition, passengers can avail of the Diwali offer of five rides for a special pass of just Rs 9, which will be valid for seven days. The purpose of the proposal is to encourage more Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets," said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST. These tickets are set to be available from October 12 to October 31.

They are also going to operate open deck double-decker heritage buses in South Mumbai. This service will begin from early morning during Diwali celebrations. BEST spokesperson, Varade said, “During Diwali, 25 additional buses will run in the next few days and 140 additional buses will run for Bhau Beej on October 26."

At the moment, the BEST offers a free travel facility to freedom fighters, municipal councilors, non-councilor members of the BEST committee, members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, and female members accompanied by any one family member. Police personnel are also allowed to travel free against an ad-hoc payment of compensation towards free travel facility by the Government of Maharashtra. Specially-abled people and Municipal School Students, who have an RFID based identity card issued by the undertaking are also allowed to travel free of cost.

Meanwhile, early in the year in March, BEST also announced their buses will operate 24×7. The bus service that usually came to a halt from midnight to 5 am was set to put six-night bus routes into operation. They also announced the launch of BEST’s Airport Express buses for the overnight passengers.

