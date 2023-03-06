Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Marine Drive - Worli Sea Link Section to be Ready By November

The final boring work for the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) is to be completed by the end of this month. The 10.58 km long coastal road will connect Nariman Point in South Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) through a series of roads and underground tunnels. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as part of the project, is constructing two twin tunnels using a tunnel boring machine that would connect Girgaon Chowpatty with Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill. The boring work for the first of the two tunnels began from Priyadarshani way back in January 2021 and was completed in January 2022.

Also Read: New Madh Island-Versova Bridge in Mumbai to Cut Down Travel Time by 80 Minutes

Advertisement

The boring work for the second tunnel started from Girgaon in March last year. The tunnel boring machine which is being used in this coastal road project is so far the biggest boring machine to be used in any project in the city. As per the civic official quoted by The Indian Express, both tunnels will be around two kilometres long, and a big chunk of these tunnels will run below the Arabian Sea.

Speaking at the event announcing the launch of the second phase of the Mumbai Beautification Plan on February 26, BMC commissioner and the state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the Mumbai coastal road is likely to become operational by the first week of November.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The Coastal road for the city was planned more than a decade ago by the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan-led government in 2012. Chavan suggested Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation consider building coastal roads instead of capital-heavy sea links. To do away with congestion in the city, the project was taken up in 2014 but got delayed due to the non-issuance of environmental clearances.

Advertisement

The project which many call a world-class project finally got approval in 2018 and since then the work is being executed by BMC. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,720 without rehabilitation, acquisition, and landscaping. As for as the length of the road project is concerned, the total length of this coastal road will be 29 km.

The coastal road project is expected to cut the travel time between Marine lines in south Mumbai and Kadivali in north Mumbai down by 70 percent.

Read all the Latest Auto News here