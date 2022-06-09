Mumbai: From Today, Rs 500 Fine if Pillion Caught Without Helmet

In a push to make roads safer, Mumbai traffic police recently announced a new rule making it mandatory for both the two-wheeler riders to be wearing a helmet. From today, the rule will be put into action and if the pillion rider is caught without a helmet, then a Rs 500 fine will be levied. Additionally, the rider of the motorcycle could also have their driving license suspended for 3 months.

Keep in mind that this new rule comes after the government recently updated the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act to add an instant fine of up to Rs 2,000 for two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets properly.

Advertisement

As per the update, fines of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed under the following situations:

— If the rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle is untied. This will invite a fine of Rs 1,000

— If the helmet does not have a genuine BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification you may be charged with a ₹1,000 fine.

— Other traffic violations such as jumping a red light will also attract a hefty fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

All of this means that those travelling on two-wheelers need to make sure to keep these rules in mind as not following them could result in a massive fine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.