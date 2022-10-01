Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Passengers to be served healthy meals, Check Details

The passengers of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Gandhinagar will be served low-calorie millet rich regional food. The third Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar station on September 30.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the professional catering division of Indian Railways, will treat passengers of the train to a delectable meal. The service will be available at affordable rates. In the elite semi-high speed train, Indian Railways is prepared to serve fine cuisine tailored to the palates of its passengers. Local cuisines will be a perfect addition to the train’s exquisite design and appearance. IRCTC will serve Gujarati and Maharashtrian dishes to passengers.

Ragi, Bhagar, cereals, oats, muesli and other low-calorie healthy alternatives would be a staple of the menu. In the Mumbai Gujarat Section, IRCTC has paid attention to the preferences of passengers who are fasting, the Jain community and senior citizens. The menu also contains Sabu Dana and fruit-based dishes that are often light on the stomach and filled with nutrients.

Advertisement

The customised cuisine for the Vande Bharat Train also resonates with the theme of the International Year of Millets which will be observed in 2023. In April 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 2023 as the International Year of Millets, under the leadership of India.

The Vande Bharat Express train will also serve healthy malt beverages for kids on board. Chikki will also be served to passengers, which will be sourced from local farmers. Additionally, IRCTC will align the food services with morning tea, breakfast, Hi-Tea, lunch, and dinner, following the motto of Quality First.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are also called Trains 18. They are India’s premium and indigenously developed express trains.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here