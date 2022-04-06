Mumbai Int'l Airport Introduces Transfer Facility For Passengers on Domestic Layover

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has brought innovation in solutions to provide ease in transfer for passengers with connecting domestic flights. Travellers with a domestic layover at CSMIA can now easily transfer with reduced congestion and transit time. With this new development, CSMIA has become the first airport in the country to create and begin operations from a dedicated domestic to domestic passenger and crew member transfer facility within Terminal-2 (T2).

With an endeavour to smoothen passenger travel experience while adhering to mandated norms and regulations, this dedicated space has requisite security screening infrastructure along with pre-embarkation security checks conducted by the CISF. This transit area will considerably cut down the Minimum Connection Time (MCT) for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flight to board. Besides, it will add flexibility to the airline operators in planning their flight schedule and rostering of crew members as they will now be able to accommodate passengers with a lesser time interval between their connecting flights. This enhancement will, in turn, also help decongest the airport, as the passengers who otherwise would earlier exit & re-enter the terminal and further wait for their onward flight will now be able to board without undergoing the process of re-entering the terminal building.

With best-in-class services and state of the art infrastructure, CSMIA constantly reinvents itself to provide ingenious solutions that offer seamless transit for passengers travelling via the airport. In its constant endeavour to be a Gateway to Goodness, CSMIA looks beyond challenges to provide top-notch services and memorable experiences to passengers. With domestic travel on the rise and summer travel booking seeing a surge, this dedicated space would benefit passengers to travel faster, smoother and more conveniently than ever before.

