INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai and suburbs throwing throwing life out of gear. While the city of Mumbai has, in the last 24 hours, recorded rains over 50 mm, Santa Cruz saw 62 mm of rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that moderate to heavy rain is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday with a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely, BMC said.

The local trains services on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors were running normally, a civic official said. However, some commuters claimed that the local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by five to 10 minutes.

Sharing a video the Western Railway tweeted, “Mumbai suburban local services of Western Railway continue to operate despite heavy rains."

In an hourly update, the Central Railway tweeted that local trains were running “normally" between CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara/Khopoli, CSMT/Panvel/Goregaon/Thane to Vasi, and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Line.

Earlier Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said that WR had ensured that all works are completed in time to ensure smooth and disruption-free services during the monsoons.

“To ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, targets were followed meticulously and WR completed the works before time," he said adding that “works such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc. were completed on a mission mode."

Even the Central Railway took a slew of measures to ensure that trains run without any interruption during monsoon.

HERE’S A LIST OF MEASURES TAKEN BY WR TO ESNURE UNINTERRUPTED SERVICES DURING MONSOON:

Muck removal of 1.60 lakh cubic meters completed at 28 identified locations. The work was carried out by deploying specially designed Muck special trains, BRNs, JCB, Poclain, etc. Additional waterways constructed by micro tunneling at Vasai Yard, Nalasopara and Bandra – Khar section. WR has completed the cleaning of 55 culverts and 50 km of drains has been de-silted and cleaned. Also, the flow pattern of water in Yards were studied and new drains and manholes have been constructed for facilitating smooth discharge of water. Drone survey of 23 locations was carried out for monitoring, cleaning and identification of choke points in culverts and nullahs. Various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains have been identified and 204 high-capacity water pumps installed at these flood prone locations. It is a 14% increase over last year, in number of pumps provided o­n tracks and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps. Flood gauges have been provided at 36 locations. Work of trimming more than 2300 trees and cutting of 20 vulnerable trees completed. All EMU rakes were inspected & attended for monsoon precautions work. Flood-prone areas in railway premises were identified and various works precautionary work were completed. To monitor the condition of tracks, Monsoon Patrolling is done by 11 patrolman and 8 Bridge guards. A 15-member RPF Flood Rescue Team with rescue boats and allied equipment has been formed in collaboration with NDRF. During monsoon and other weather alerts, it is ensured to keep close coordination with the Disaster Management cell of BMC. Special timetable on high tide and heavy rainfall days has been adopted. WR is also in close coordination with various Municipal bodies for arranging local transport for quick disbursal of passengers.

