Mumbai Local Train Services Delayed Due to Technical Glitch Between Dahisar and Borivli, Issue Resolved

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Mumbai local train services during the peak morning hours on the Western line were delayed on Monday, due to technical between Dahisar and Borivli suburban stations. However, the services were restored around 7:30 am. The disruption in services caused trouble for thousands of commuters during morning peak hour. As some local trains halted en-route due to the snag, a number of passengers got down from the coaches and started walking along the tracks to reach their destinations.

“Due to Overhead Electric Wire breakdown between Dahisar - Borivali @ 5.50 hrs all UP through trains are being diverted through UP local line. UP fast locals delayed by 15 min. Restoration work in progress & will be completed soon. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Western Railway tweeted informing passengers about the same.

After an hour, WR successfully resolved the issued and tweeted: “Technical problem in over head Wire between Dahisar & Borivali has been put right at 7.23 hrs."

In a tweeted, DRM - Mumbai Central, WR, said that local trains were running 10 to 15 minutes late due to technical issue. “Due to OHE breakdown between DAHISAR -BORIVALI station, all up through local trains are running late by 10 to 15 minutes," it tweeted.

The Central Railway and Western Railway daily operate nearly 3,000 suburban train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, ferrying around 75 lakh commuters per day.

(With PTI inputs)

