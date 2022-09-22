Mumbai: Local Train Services on Central Railway Hit Due to Technical Snag at Dadar Station

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: Thousands of passengers struggled to get to their workplaces on time as local train services in Mumbai were running late due to technical problem in signal initiation at Dadar Station on Thursday morning. “The problem of signal initiation at Dadar Station attended and resolved. But, trains on main line are running late due to bunching. For information," tweeted Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, around 8:30am.

Central Railway operates around 1,800 local trains on the suburban Mumbai network, of which 857 services run on the mainline from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasarat, Karjat, and Khopoli. A total of 614 trains run from CSMT to Panvel on the Trans Harbour line from Thane to Vashi while 40 trains run on the Belapur-Seafood and Uran line of Central Railway.

Meanwhile, passengers will now be able to track the location of their local trains in real-time through the Yatri app. The facility is currently available only for trains running on the Central Railway. The GPS devices are installed within the rakes. The Yatri app fosters an algorithm that sends the real-time location of the trains to various mobile devices. Initially, the live-tracking feature will be available on the Belapur-Kharkopar route.

The data on the application gets refreshed every 15 seconds. Users can manually refresh the app too. The app will display a train icon moving on the map showing the location of the train.

