Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways to Operate Additional AC Trains From Today; Check Routes, Timings Here

Indian Railways’ western zone will introduce twelve more air-conditioned suburban services in Mumbai from today, Monday, May 16. With the new addition, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12, he said.

Among the new trains, in the UP direction, there will be 5 services between Virar and Churchgate, and one between Bhayandar and Churchgate. In the DOWN direction, there will be 4 services between Churchgate and Virar, 1 service each between Churchgate – Bhayandar and Andheri – Virar.

With the introduction of 12 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 20 to 32.

Earlier this month, Indian Railways the Ministry of Railways reduced the AC local train fares by 50% with effect from May 5. Air conditioned suburban local services were launched first in Mumbai on Western Railway routes in December 2017. AC locals started running on Central Railway routes from January 2020. At present, the single journey fare of AC locals ranges between Rs 65 to 240.

MORE AC LOCAL TRAINS ON MAIN LINE TOO

In yet another development, the Central Railway has increased the number of AC locals on the main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Ambarnath). AC local services on Harbor line have started operating with normal, non-AC rakes from May 14. CR has also decided to run certain services on Sundays and Nominated Holidays also.

With the increase of 12 AC services on Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Badlapur) on weekdays the total AC services on Main line will increase from 44 to 56. However, there will be no increase in total number of services which will remain 1810 as at present.

Total number of AC services running on Main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will be 14 and the total number of services running of Main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 673 to 687.

Total number of services on weekdays on Main line (894), Harbor line (614), Trans-Harbor line (262) and 4th corridor i.e. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (40) will remain same i.e. 1810. The overall suburban services running on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 1460 to 1474.

Total number of AC rakes in service on main line will increase from 3 to 4. Now, Titwala route passengers can avail the AC services in the morning peak (Titwala dep 8.33 am) and Ambarnath route passengers can avail the AC services in the evening peak (CSMT 5.00 pm and Dadar dep 7.39 pm)

THE DETAILS OF 12 AC SERVICES ON MAIN LINE ARE AS UNDER (REPLACED FROM NON-AC SERVICES)

Down Trains:

Titwala local leaving CSMT at 6.30 am

Dombivali local leaving CSMT at 10.22 am

Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 1.15 pm, 5.00 pm

Ambarnath local leaving Dadar at 7.39 pm

Thane local leaving CSMT at 10.20 pm

Up Trains:

CSMT local leaving Thane at 5.24 am

CSMT local leaving Titwala at 8.33 am

CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 11.48 am

CSMT local leaving Ambarnath at 3.12 pm, 8.50 pm

Dadar local leaving Ambarnath at 6.30 pm

Apart from this, passengers can enjoy AC services on Sundays/Nominated Holidays as CR has decided to run the following 14 AC services o­n Sundays/Holidays also.

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kurla at 4.46 am, 9.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 7.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Dombivali at 4.55 pm

Slow local for Dombivali leaving CSMT at 3.24 pm

Fast local for Dadar leaving Kalyan at 11.22 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 6.32 am, 8.54 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Badlapur at 1.48 pm

Fast local for Kalyan leaving CSMT at 5.20 am, 7.43 am, 10.04 am, 6.36 pm,

Fast local for Badlapur leaving Dadar at 12.30 pm

The 16 Harbor line AC services will run with non-AC rake with effect from May 14 and as a result AC services will be only on Main line now.

“The harbor line passengers holding Season Tickets for AC services can obtain refund of difference of AC and First Class fare for balance days from UTS booking counters at suburban stations. They may travel in first class ordinary services," said a press release issued by the Central Railway.

