Mumbai Local Trains Just Got Faster: Here's How Indian Railways Did It

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Mumbai’s local train commuters travelling on Western line now have a reason to rejoice. The Western Railway successfully completed the work of Permanent Diversion between Vangaon - Dahanu Road by operating a 8 hours Mega Traffic Block on Sunday, May 8.

“In yet another boost to infrastructural upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the work of opening of permanent diversion was successfully undertaken between Vangaon - Dahanu Road on DOWN line in the Virar – Surat section. Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the existing tracks, the EMU locals had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph on this section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed," said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Advertisement

During Sunday’s mega block, the existing DOWN line of the section was disconnected and connected to new alignment with Over Head Equipment and New signals. “The existing Bridge No. 166 and 169 which was constructed on Screw Pile Foundation has been replaced. New bridges have been constructed with Open Web Steel Girders," the release said adding that “this will improve the safety and mobility on the Bridge and enable to run the trains at enhanced speed."

Advertisement

The fabrication work of the new bridge was done departmentally at Sabarmati Workshop of WR. During the block period, approximately 300 labourers were deployed alongwith heavy machinery and Track Machines for commissioning the diversion.

Thakur stated that Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had inspected the proposed diversion on May 7 and issued authorization for the commissioning. “Immediately after receiving the CRS authorization, Western Railway operated the Traffic block to commission the permanent diversion."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.