Mumbai Local Trains Update: Mega Block by Central Railway on June 12, Check Details

Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, June 12. The Mega Block will be there on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.

CR will also carry out block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

However, CR will run special local will run on Panvel-Kurla (platform no.8) section during the block period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block," Central Railway said in a statement.

Advertisement

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED DUE TO MEGA BLOCK BY THE CENTRAL RAILWAY:

WHAT AND WHEN: Mega block on June 12

WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm

SERVICES TO BE AFFECTED: Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Down slow line.

Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am from 10.50 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Cancels 170 Trains Today on June 11

WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

SERVICES TO BE AFFECTED: Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Central Railway to Operate Special Night Traffic Block for Infra Works in Mumbai Today

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will also remain suspended.

SPECIAL NIGHT TRAFFIC AND POWER BLOCKS

Advertisement

Central Railway (CR) zone will also operate 3 hours night traffic and power blocks on Up slow line, Up and Down fast line, 5th and 6th line including Kalyan –Vasai chord line for launching of girders for construction of the 6.0-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge at Kopar railway station using a crane.

The block, to be held on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday from 00:30 am to 03: am, will affect the movement of Mumbai local trains and diversion of UP Mail/Express trains.

Advertisement

During the period, down line services for Ambarnath leaving CSMT at 11.08 pm, 11.51 pm, 12.04 am, and Up line services leaving Ambarnath for CSMT at 9.35 pm, 10.01 pm and 10.15 pm will remain cancelled, said a release issued by the Central Railway.

DIVERSION OF UP MAIL/EXPRESS TRAINS

Train no 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express will be diverted via Karjat- Panvel- Diva will given double halt at Diva for Kalyan bound passengers and will arrive 20 mintues behind its schedule time.

REGULATION OF UP MAIL/EXPRESS

Train no 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Csmt Mail will be regulated at Kalyan station and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind its schedule time.

DIVERSION OF DN MAIL/EXPRESS TRAIN

Following trains will be diverted on down slow line between Diva and Kalyan and will handed over 20 mintues behind its schedule time.

11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express will depart at 11.30 pm 11041 Dadar Central-Sainagar Shirdi Express will depart at 11.55 pm 22177 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express will depart at 12.10 am 12811 LTT- Hatia Express will depart at 12.15 am 22538 LTT-Gorakhpur Superfast Express will depart at 12.35 am.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.